Oshiomhole’s Son Joins NASS Race

The heir apparent to former governor Adams Oshiomhole’s dynasty, Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, is set to contest the Etsako Federal House of Representative seat declared vacant by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The seat was earlier occupied by Comrade Phillip Shaibu, now the deputy governor of Edo State.

The campaign posters of Oshiomhole’s son which has taken over major roads leading to Osadebey’s avenue, the seat of power in Benin were also sighted at the three local governments which made up Etsako federal constituency.

The posters sponsored by Etsako Vanguard have bold inscriptions, “Enough Is Enough, it is time for New Generation.”

The trained medical doctor who is considered a neophyte in politics will largely capitalize on the political goodwill and strength of his father, the former governor to make an in road.

This development is, however, causing tension in Etsako federal constituency especially among political class who are not comfortable with the development.

Other aspirants jostling for the federal seat are former lawmaker in Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Johnson Oghuma, Blessing Agbomhere, John Akhigbe and Hon Abass Braimah.

However, Hon Johnson Oghuma is said to enjoy enormous support of leaders of the party in the area, including former governor Oshiomhole.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

