Oshiomhole’s son joins race for Reps seat

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor-Adam-Oshiomhole-of-Edo-State

Mr. Cyril, the first son of the immediate past Governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole, is in the race for Etsako Federal constituency vacant seat. His posters are visible in strategic locations in Auchi and other major communities in Etsako East, Central and West Local Government Areas. The posters were also pasted in some parts of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

