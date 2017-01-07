Oshiomhole’s son says it’s time for ‘New Generation’ as his posters flood Benin

Benin – The campaign posters of Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, the first son of the immediate past Governor of Edo, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, are now in Benin and major towns in Etsako Federal constituency in Edo.

The posters were seen pasted in strategic locations in Auchi and other major communities in Etsako East, Central and West Local Government Areas.

The colourful posters have also been extended to Benin City, specifically in front of Denis Osadebe Government House as well as the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The posters suggest that the trained medical doctor, son of the former governor, have joined the race for the vacant seat of Etsako Federal Constituency.

The posters have inscription such as “Enough is Enough, “it is time for the New Generation”.

The seat for the Etsako Federal Constituency was declared vacant after the occupant, Mr Philip Shaibu was elected deputy to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Oshiomhole’s entrance into the race has increased the aspirants to six, since the seat was declared vacant by the Speaker of the House of Representative, Mr Yakubu Dogara, in Dec. 2016.

The post Oshiomhole’s son says it’s time for ‘New Generation’ as his posters flood Benin appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

