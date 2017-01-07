Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oshoala demands better treatment for female players

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Confederation of  African Football ‘s female player of the year Asisat Oshoala has called for the continent to make conditions better for women.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigeria and Arsenal Ladies striker Oshoala, who won the Caf award for the second time on Thursday, said: “We deserve more. “The federations in every country have to do more for female football.”

Oshoala, 22, has previously stated she feels the Nigerian women’s team has been mistreated and disrespected.

In December the Super Falcons held a  sit-in at a hotel in Abuja over outstanding payments  after they had won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations that month.

They also  protested outside parliament  in Abuja before marching to President Buhari’s villa. The Nigerian Football Federation  eventually paid the team  two weeks after the protests began.

 

 

 

 

 

The post Oshoala demands better treatment for female players appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.