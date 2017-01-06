Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lost bags forced Aubameyang to dress down – CAF – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Lost bags forced Aubameyang to dress down – CAF
Daily Mail
Lost luggage left Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang under-dressed at African football's glitzy annual award ceremony, organisers said on Friday. Aubameyang jetted in to the Nigerian capital, Abuja, as the reigning Confederation of …
Aubameyang lost luggage before 2016 Glo/CAF awardsNAIJ.COM
Banyana Skipper Van Wyk Congratulates Super Falcons on Glo/CAF AwardComplete Sports Nigeria
Glo CAF Awards 2016 Mahrez, Aubameyang, Mane lead the line in CAF XIPulse Nigeria
P.M. News –FootballliveNG (blog) –Information Nigeria –Nigerian Bulletin
all 66 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.