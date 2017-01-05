Osimhen Officially Presented By Wolfsburg, Vows To Work Hard – Complete Sports Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Osimhen Officially Presented By Wolfsburg, Vows To Work Hard
Former Golden Eaglets striker Victor Osimhen has been officially presented as a member of the Wolfsburg squad. The 18-year-old Nigerian starlet, who signed for the Bundesliga club from Ultimate Strikers in the summer, was at club's the training camp in
