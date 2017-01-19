Osinbajo acting president as Buhari goes on leave

resident Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja for the United Kingdom on Thursday on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

“He is expected to resume work on Feb. 6, 2017.

“During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

“In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated.

“While away, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President,” he said.

