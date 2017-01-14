Osinbajo Begins Niger Delta Peace Tour
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be visiting a number of oil communities across some Niger Delta States starting on Monday. He will visit Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers State. His office said the visits are in “further demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s readiness and determination to comprehensively address the Niger Delta situation” At these visits, Mr. …
The post Osinbajo Begins Niger Delta Peace Tour appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG