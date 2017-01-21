Osinbajo Begins Official Duty As Acting President | Receives Briefings On Gambia

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, began his duty as the acting President, as he received updates and briefs on the Gambian situation and other issues in the country from a number of cabinet ministers.

VP Osinbajo on return to Abuja receives update & briefings on the situation in Gambia & also briefings from a number of cabinet ministers — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) January 20, 2017

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a short statement on Twitter.

Mr Akande revealed that the Vice-President also received briefings from some ministers.

“Vice-President Osinbajo on return to Abuja received update and briefings on the situation in Gambia and also briefings from a number of cabinet ministers,” he wrote.

Mr Akande had earlier tweeted that “work of change” had always been on Professor Osinbajo’s mind.

He said Professor Osinbajo had returned from the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday night to attend to some engagements in Ibadan, on Friday morning.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter to the National Assembly announced his deputy, as acting president while he is away on vacation.

