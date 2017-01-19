Osinbajo cuts Davos trip as Buhari heads to UK on medical vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari will today, Thursday head to the United Kingdom on a 13 days (working days) leave as part of his annual vacation, the Presidency said in a statement.

The statement signed by Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina said the President is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.

According to Adesina during the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

The President has duly communicated same to the the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Assembly in line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) Adesina said adding that while away, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President.

BusinessDay gathered from Aso Rock officials that already Vice President Osinbajo has cut short his trip to Davos where he is currently attending the World Economic Forum. Osinbajo was scheduled to return to the country tomorrow according to the statement released by his media aide to announce his departure to Davos.

Already the President is ready to takeoff and should Osinbajo hold his return till Friday there may be a vacancy as both will be out of the country the same time.

Curiously, a letter read of the floor of the senate during plenary said the President wrote the Senate seeking a ten day leave between 23rd January and February 6th 2017. Following that letter Osinbajo is supposed to act from January 23rd.

This is the second time President Buhari is embarking on a medical vacation. In June last year, a statement from the presidency announced that travel to London on a 10 days vacation. While in London, the presidency had said the president would s ee an E.N.T Specialist for a persistent ear infection. “The President was examined by his Personal Physician and an E.N.T Specialist in Abuja, and was treated” the statement by the presidency in June last year, read in part.

