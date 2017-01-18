Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo: FG to unveil Economic Recovery Growth Plan February

The Federal Government says it will inaugurate its newly designed Economic Recovery Growth Plan in February to accelerate the pulling out of the nation’s economy out of recession. The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said this at a Business Interaction Group, at the ongoing World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland.

