Osinbajo forced to cut short Davos trip as Buhari embarks on medical leave

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Prof-Osinbajo-in-a-private-jet

Nigeria’s vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo, has cut short his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, because of President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical leave to the UK. Osinbajo, who led the country’s delegation to the forum, was scheduled to return on Friday, but will now arrive a day earlier. On Thursday, Buhari sent a letter […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

