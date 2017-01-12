Osinbajo, governor, others for 100th birthday of Nigeria’s oldest monarch

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to lead governors, top government officials and other distinguished Nigerians to the 100th birthday of Nigeria’s oldest traditional ruler and the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom in Delta State, His Majesty Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1.

As a befitting gift for the Chairman of Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council who clocks 100 years next Friday, the newly elected President-General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Olorogun Moses Taiga, said a chain of centenary events had been lined up to celebrate the monarch.

He hinted that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as other states’ chief executives and eminent dignitaries had confirmed their attendance.

Describing the monarch as articulate, kind-hearted, and an extremely likeable individual, Taiga said the celebrations will begin with conferment of chieftaincy titles on 50 worthy individuals between the 13th and 16th of this month.

On January 18, according to the UPU leader, there would be a Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)-organised match between Warri Wolves and Delta Force at Otu-Jeremi, the headquarters of Ughelli South Local Council.

And on the 19th, a centenary lecture is to be delivered by the chairman of Urhobo Historical Society (UHS), Prof. Peter Plamer Ekeh followed same day by an inter-denominational worship at the monarch’s palace at Ogoni. Fireworks are to usher in the birthday proper on the 20th and to be rounded off with foundation laying of a permanent palace for the Owhorode at Otor Orere, Olomu. A book is also to be launched in honour of the monarch.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

