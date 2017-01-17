Pages Navigation Menu

FX: FG to close official, parallel market gap – Daily Trust

Daily Trust

FX: FG to close official, parallel market gap
By Hamisu Muhammad with agency report | Publish Date: Jan 18 2017 2:00AMThe federal government is in discussions with the Central Bank of Nigeria to close the gap between the official and black market rates for the naira against the dollar “very soon”, …
