FX: FG to close official, parallel market gap – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
FX: FG to close official, parallel market gap
Daily Trust
By Hamisu Muhammad with agency report | Publish Date: Jan 18 2017 2:00AMThe federal government is in discussions with the Central Bank of Nigeria to close the gap between the official and black market rates for the naira against the dollar “very soon”, …
Osinbajo off to Davos for World Economic Forum
Nigeria must unify exchange rates to drive economic recovery: Osinbajo
Fed Govt, CBN to close forex rates' gaps
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG