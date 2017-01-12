Osinbajo laments non-prosecution of perpetrators of religious violence

… As Soyinka said If we do not tame religion in this nation, religion

would kill us

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday decried the non-prosecution

of perpetrators of religious violence and other high profile murder

cases across the country.

Speaking at the launch of a book titled “Religion and the Making of

Nigeria” in Abuja, the Vice President also described the issue of

federal character as a hypocritical tool used by elites in peddling

influence but conveniently forget religion and ethnicity.

“Very few people have been prosecuted for religious violence but none

has ever been brought to conclusion. Why is it that such cases are

never concluded? Too many cases of high profile murders that are not

concluded in this country.

“National character is very hypocritical. When we are playing

football, we all clamour for the best legs because we want to win. We

don’t ask how many Muslims or Christians are in the team. When you are

sick, nobody asks the religion of the doctor. We only ask about

competencies.

According to him, religion has been a veritable tool in fostering

educational development in the country but “the manipulation of

religion by the elites has led to the problem that we are facing.

Nigerian elite will use religion when it is convenient and at other

times they may use ethnicity or some other form of identification.

“It is that frequent use of religion for manipulative tendencies that

has led to our predicament. And this is because we always discuss the

issues after conflicts where lives are lost and it thus make such

discussions emotive.

“Identification leads to advancement and so the elite report to

religious and ethnic manipulation.”

In his remarks, Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka who was also at the

event, lamented the handling of killing of over 800 citizens in

Southern Kaduna by both Governor Nasir el Rufai and President

Muhammadu Buhari.

He regretted the admission by Governor Nasir el Rufai that he paid

killers of Southern Kaduna people to stop the carnage adding that “the

word religion these days have become the word not just on the African

continent is not always a benign sound it is more likely to induce

anxiety leading to trauma rather than solace and the consolation of

spirituality which many religions claim for themselves.”

“what astonished me was not the admission by the governor but the

astonishment of others at such governmental response to atrocity.

“There was nothing new about it. Has appeasement to religious forces

not become a Nigerian face of justice and equity? First lethargy and

then appeasement. Wasn’t Boko Haram’s Muhammed Yusuf not a beneficiary

of appeasement in a similar fashion?

“If you ask why General Buhari did not act fast enough when these

events take place, which degrade us as human beings, well it is

perhaps he has been waiting for the governor of that state to send

money to the killers first for them to stop the killing”.

The noble laureate also noted that religion in the history of Africa

“has been a disastrous venture, a disaster in many zones and continues

to be even so today.”

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah in his

contributions lamented that religion has been used mainly for

manipulative tendencies by northern elites.

“Unless we get round to defining what constitutes religion and in this

particular case, the way and manner in which how the northern ruling

class continues to use religion as a cover to perpetuate and subjugate

the people, the problem will persist.”

“We may never prosecute anybody for killing in the name of religion

precisely because we have been unable to separate criminality from

religion.

But it has been impossible for us to prosecute anybody because we have

a feeling that somehow, people can actually genuinely kill in the name

of religion. The dangerous crimes that have been associated with

religion in any part of the north have never been a result of

theological differences or disputation. It has always been about

economic. In Zango Kataf, it was the citing of a market while in

Bauchi, it was about someone being accused of using pork as suya. None

of the conflicts started in the church or mosque. They are largely

about economic opportunities.

The cleric noted that the book has offered us an opportunity to think

more clearly because “in northern Nigeria, schools that were built by

the Catholic in Kaduna have now been given names of Muslim heroes and

heroines.

“Would anybody take over a school built by Muslims in Nigeria and turn

it into either St. Thomas or St. Margaret”, he queried.

Bolanle Awe, who reviewed the book, also decried how prevailing

religion, Islam and Christianity, has dominated Nigerian women who

were in prominent social, political and economic leaders in

pre-colonial times.

“Among the Christians, the Christian colonizers did not prepare the

women for any active and positive participation in the development of

Nigeria.

“Women were provided education by the Christian colonial government

primarily to make them ‘good wives’ good hostesses and good monuments

of society. Women were not trained to participate in the higher

echelon of government administration.

“In Northern Nigeria, where Islam predominates, the situation of women

can be described as worse. They were not to be heard and even seen” he

added .

