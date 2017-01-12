Osinbajo laments non-prosecution of perpetrators of religious violence
… As Soyinka said If we do not tame religion in this nation, religion
would kill us
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday decried the non-prosecution
of perpetrators of religious violence and other high profile murder
cases across the country.
Speaking at the launch of a book titled “Religion and the Making of
Nigeria” in Abuja, the Vice President also described the issue of
federal character as a hypocritical tool used by elites in peddling
influence but conveniently forget religion and ethnicity.
“Very few people have been prosecuted for religious violence but none
has ever been brought to conclusion. Why is it that such cases are
never concluded? Too many cases of high profile murders that are not
concluded in this country.
“National character is very hypocritical. When we are playing
football, we all clamour for the best legs because we want to win. We
don’t ask how many Muslims or Christians are in the team. When you are
sick, nobody asks the religion of the doctor. We only ask about
competencies.
According to him, religion has been a veritable tool in fostering
educational development in the country but “the manipulation of
religion by the elites has led to the problem that we are facing.
Nigerian elite will use religion when it is convenient and at other
times they may use ethnicity or some other form of identification.
“It is that frequent use of religion for manipulative tendencies that
has led to our predicament. And this is because we always discuss the
issues after conflicts where lives are lost and it thus make such
discussions emotive.
“Identification leads to advancement and so the elite report to
religious and ethnic manipulation.”
In his remarks, Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka who was also at the
event, lamented the handling of killing of over 800 citizens in
Southern Kaduna by both Governor Nasir el Rufai and President
Muhammadu Buhari.
He regretted the admission by Governor Nasir el Rufai that he paid
killers of Southern Kaduna people to stop the carnage adding that “the
word religion these days have become the word not just on the African
continent is not always a benign sound it is more likely to induce
anxiety leading to trauma rather than solace and the consolation of
spirituality which many religions claim for themselves.”
“what astonished me was not the admission by the governor but the
astonishment of others at such governmental response to atrocity.
“There was nothing new about it. Has appeasement to religious forces
not become a Nigerian face of justice and equity? First lethargy and
then appeasement. Wasn’t Boko Haram’s Muhammed Yusuf not a beneficiary
of appeasement in a similar fashion?
“If you ask why General Buhari did not act fast enough when these
events take place, which degrade us as human beings, well it is
perhaps he has been waiting for the governor of that state to send
money to the killers first for them to stop the killing”.
The noble laureate also noted that religion in the history of Africa
“has been a disastrous venture, a disaster in many zones and continues
to be even so today.”
Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah in his
contributions lamented that religion has been used mainly for
manipulative tendencies by northern elites.
“Unless we get round to defining what constitutes religion and in this
particular case, the way and manner in which how the northern ruling
class continues to use religion as a cover to perpetuate and subjugate
the people, the problem will persist.”
“We may never prosecute anybody for killing in the name of religion
precisely because we have been unable to separate criminality from
religion.
But it has been impossible for us to prosecute anybody because we have
a feeling that somehow, people can actually genuinely kill in the name
of religion. The dangerous crimes that have been associated with
religion in any part of the north have never been a result of
theological differences or disputation. It has always been about
economic. In Zango Kataf, it was the citing of a market while in
Bauchi, it was about someone being accused of using pork as suya. None
of the conflicts started in the church or mosque. They are largely
about economic opportunities.
The cleric noted that the book has offered us an opportunity to think
more clearly because “in northern Nigeria, schools that were built by
the Catholic in Kaduna have now been given names of Muslim heroes and
heroines.
“Would anybody take over a school built by Muslims in Nigeria and turn
it into either St. Thomas or St. Margaret”, he queried.
Bolanle Awe, who reviewed the book, also decried how prevailing
religion, Islam and Christianity, has dominated Nigerian women who
were in prominent social, political and economic leaders in
pre-colonial times.
“Among the Christians, the Christian colonizers did not prepare the
women for any active and positive participation in the development of
Nigeria.
“Women were provided education by the Christian colonial government
primarily to make them ‘good wives’ good hostesses and good monuments
of society. Women were not trained to participate in the higher
echelon of government administration.
“In Northern Nigeria, where Islam predominates, the situation of women
can be described as worse. They were not to be heard and even seen” he
added .
