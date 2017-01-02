Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, other ex-leaders sing for Nigeria (WATCH)

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo led former Nigerian leaders, Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo and Ernest Shonekan to sing a hymn for a greater, united and peaceful Nigeria in 2017. Other leaders in the video shared by the News Agency of Nigeria, include former deputies, Ebitu Ukiwe, Alex Ekwueme, Oladipo Diya. The ex-leaders sang to Isaac Watts’ […]

