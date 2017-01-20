Osinbajo receives briefing on The Gambia

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday received update and briefings on the situation in The Gambia.

A statement by the Vice President’s spokesman Laolu Akande said he also received briefings from a number of cabinet minsters.

“VP Osinbajo on return to Abuja receives update & briefings on the situation in Gambia & also briefings from a number of cabinet”.

Reports say after hours of dialogue with the embattled former Gambian leader, Yahya Jammeh he has agreed to step down and accept the result of the presidential election.

West African nations already deployed troops in The Gambia threatening to drive him out of office by force. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Barrow on the other hand has been in neighbouring Senegal for days and was sworn in at the Gambian embassy there on Thursday. His presidency has been recognised internationally, after he won last month’s elections.

Elizabeth Archibong

