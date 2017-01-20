Osinbajo receives Gambia update from Service Chiefs
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday received update and briefings from service chiefs on the situation in The Gambia. This is as embattled former president of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, finally decided to step down, following his defeat in the presidential election held last month. Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. […]
Osinbajo receives Gambia update from Service Chiefs
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG