Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo receives Gambia update from Service Chiefs

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

yemi-osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday received update and briefings from service chiefs on the situation in The Gambia. This is as embattled former president of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, finally decided to step down, following his defeat in the presidential election held last month. Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Osinbajo receives Gambia update from Service Chiefs

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.