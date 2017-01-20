Osinbajo returns to Abuja, heads to Ibadan

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday night returned to Abuja after a successful official engagements in Davos, Switzerland, where he participated in this year’s World Economic Forum. Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice-President, confirmed this development in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja. He said that the Vice-President would be heading to Ibadan for official engagements in Oyo state.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

