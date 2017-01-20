Osinbajo returns to Abuja, heads to Ibadan
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday night returned to Abuja after a successful official engagements in Davos, Switzerland, where he participated in this year’s World Economic Forum. Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice-President, confirmed this development in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja. He said that the Vice-President would be heading to Ibadan for official engagements in Oyo state.
