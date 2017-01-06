Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo speaks on alleged plans to Islamise Nigeria

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has maintained that the rumours making the rounds in the media that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was planning to Islamise Nigeria was untrue. He called on Nigerians to shun such report, saying that there was no plan to convert the country to Islamic state. Recall that few weeks ago, […]

