Osinbajo speaks on alleged plans to Islamise Nigeria
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has maintained that the rumours making the rounds in the media that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was planning to Islamise Nigeria was untrue. He called on Nigerians to shun such report, saying that there was no plan to convert the country to Islamic state. Recall that few weeks ago, […]
Osinbajo speaks on alleged plans to Islamise Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG