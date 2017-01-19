Osinbajo To Act As President As Buhari Proceeds On A 10-Day Vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the National Assembly, officially telling the lawmakers of his 10-day leave and temporary transfer of power to Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.

In a letter read by the President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki, during plenary on Thursday, Buhari said the vacation – which begins from Monday January 23 to Monday February 6, 2017 – would be a working leave.

The letter, which revealed that the 10 day period formed part of his annual vacation for 2017, had a copy forwarded to the House of Representatives.

Also confirming the vacation, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the short leave was part of his annual vacation.

He said the president would resume work on February 6, 2017.

Adesina said: “During the vacation, the president will also undergo routine medical check-ups. “In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the president of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives have been duly communicated. “While away, the Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President.”

It is the third time Mr. Buhari will be transferring power to Mr. Osinbajo to act as president, since the two leaders were inaugurated in May 2015.

The first time was in February 2016 when the President embarked on a five-day vacation; and the second time was in June 2016 when Mr. Buhari went on a trip to the United Kingdom for medical for treatment of what the Presidency called ear infection.

