Osinbajo to engage Oil Communities in Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa

The News Agency of Nigetia, NAN reports that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will from Monday visit some communities in the Niger Delta region to begin consultations in further demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s readiness to comprehensively address the Niger Delta situation. A statement from the Vice Presidential Spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, on Saturday in Abuja, said Osinbajo would visit a number of oil-bearing communities in some Niger Delta States starting with Delta on Monday. He said that at a date to be announced soon, the Vice President would visit Bayelsa and Rivers.

