Osinbajo urges anti-graft agencies to engage Nigerians

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged ‎anti-corruption agencies in the country to step up their engagement with the Nigerian public as there are still those who think when a politician who is their kinfolk steals, it is permissible.

Osinbajo made the observation yesterday while meeting with a delegation of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) led by its Chairman, Prof. Itse Sagay at the Presidential Villa.

“How we communicate what is going on regarding corruption is important. There are still those who think a politician who steals, is some kind of Robin Hood, instead of being vilified. Some people believe that if ‘my kinsman’ steals it is okay.”

The vice president stressed the need to completely delegitimise corruption, especially through the way it is communicated.“I commend the excellent work you have done so far from the beginning,” he told the PACAC delegation, adding that the committee had done very well by removing skepticism as to whether an anti-corruption initiative can work well in the country. According to Osinbajo, PACAC has given credibility to the anti-corruption war.

While expressing satisfaction that the anti-graft crusade has been going on very well, especially with the role being played by PACAC, the vice president also noted that “it is important that corruption trials, once commenced, should be concluded promptly.”

Sagay said PACAC had engaged with all anti-corruption agencies in the country, including the police and the judiciary. “We are cooperating effectively well with them,” he said.

The PACAC chairman, who was accompanied by the Executive Secretary of the committee, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye and other members, including Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), called for a harmonized national anti-corruption strategy for the Federal Government.

