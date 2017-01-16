Osinbajo’s N-Delta visit: Tompolo’s kinsmen jubilant, arrange dance troupes

By Emma Amaize

OPOROZA—KINSMEN of ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, are in jubilant mood for today’s visit of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, hoping that the Federal Government would demilitarize the area and halt perceived indiscriminate arrests of the people after the outing.

The Benenibowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom and Secretary of Gbaramatu Traditional Council, GTC, Chief Godspower Gbenekama and another prominent Gbaramatu leader, Mr. Piniki Azaiye, who spoke to Vanguard, yesterday, said the villagers were in expectant mood and would roll out unique masquerades and dance troupes to welcome the Vice President and his team.

Meantime, former national chairman of Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria, TROMPCON, and paramount ruler of Siembiri Kingdom, in Delta State, HRM Charles Ayemi-Botu, told Vanguard: “I welcome the decision of the Presidency to go on a confidence-building visit to the Niger Delta provided it is sincere in its mission.”

Similarly, the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Eric Omare, urged the Federal Government to demilitarize the region and release all Niger Delta activists and ex-agitators arrested and detained by security agents without trial as a first step towards dialogue.

Prof. Osinbajo is expected to take off at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Aiport, Abuja, at about 9.15 a.m. and arrive Osubi Airport, Effurun, near Warri, at 10.00 a.m. from where he would fly by helicopter to Oporoza. After paying a courtesy call on the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom he is expected to meet with a cross section of Niger Delta people in a 7,000 capacity pavilion at Oporoza.

According to the itinerary of the visit, the Gbaramatu Traditional Council will formally welcome Prof. Osinbajo to the kingdom, followed by a welcome address by the Collegiate Youth Leadership of the Niger Delta, followed by cultural displays.

Osinbajo will present his address at 12.20 p.m. and depart therefater for an inspection of the Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, temporary site at Kurutie from where he will proceed to Ughelli.

Prof. Osinbajo will pay a courtesy call on the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ikenwoli at 3.15 p.m. and from the palace of the Olu of Warri, he moves to PTI Conference Hall, Effurun, near Warri, for another meeting before leaving the state for Abuja at 5.40 p.m.

Unlike previous visits of top government officials where soldiers took over the waterways, reports from the area, yesterday, said security presence ahead of the visit was negligible and the atmosphere calm.

Chief Gbenekama said: “We are in a jubilant mood. It is the first time a very high official from the Presidency in the status of Vice President is visiting Gbaramatu Kingdom. We hope that issues of arrest and detention of our youths without trial and the militarization of the kingdom will stop after his visit. We are hospitable people, we are ready to receive him. I will not tell you all our plans, but yes, our masquerades will come out in style for him, our women, youths, children and elders will be there to receive him. We are all expectant because we want to put this crisis behind us.”

Also speaking, Mr. Azaiye asserted: “We are happy that the Vice President is coming to Gbaramatu Kingdom and we are prepared to receive him. At Kurutie, which is the temporary take-off site of NMU, Okerenkoko, the classrooms have been cleaned up. The institution is dear to us and we want it to commence academic activities. Our women, youths, children and the different groups are cheerful and the arena, where he will address the people is also ready.”

HRM Ayemi-Botu, who was among the monarchs that traversed the region and Abuja seeking a stop to the bombing of oil installations by militants and insisting on dialogue by government, told Vanguard: “I welcome the visit provided the Federal Government is sincere to find a lasting solution to the Niger Delta crisis.”

Spokesman of IYC, Mr. Omare, in a statement, said: “The Ijaw Youth Council calls on the Federal Government to release all Niger Delta activists and ex-agitators in detention without trial.

“The IYC believes that releasing those in illegal detention would be the evidence of government’s sincerity to peacefully resolve the Niger Delta dilemma.

“Several Niger Delta activists and ex-agitators, including Bounanawei Godday Smith, Ezekiel Daniel, Alex Odogu, Aboy Muturu, Monday Ebimene, Churchill Oghoneye and others are in different military detention centres without trial.

