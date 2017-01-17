Osisioma: Gov. Ikpeazu Set To Build First Flyover in Abia

MyNaijaInfo.com

Osisioma Flyover To Be Flagged Off By Ikpeazu. Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu Will on Friday, January 20, 2017 lay the foundation stone for “Osisioma Flyover”, The first ever FLYOVER in Abia State. As Announced by the Special Assistant to Governor Ikpazu on Communication, Onyebuchi Ememanka, the ‘ground-breaking’ ceremony will be held in Aba, the Commercial hub of Abia State. ALSO READ: Ex Miss Anambra Arraigned Over Lesbian Sex Scandal, See Photos See Full Announcement Below: BREAKING NEWS… Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will this friday,January 20, 2017 perform the ground breaking ceremony of the OSISIOMA FLYOVER, the FIRST EVER FLYOVER IN ABIA STATE. The flyover which is designed to cover the areas around the Osisioma Junction in Aba will ease traffic flow on the Enugu PH Express way, making it smooth for travelers who have no plan to drive into Aba to continue their journey on the expressway. Since the creation on Abia State 25 years ago, indeed, since the creation of the Old Imo State in 1976, no such project has ever been undertaken by any government. Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu is doing it. Details to come later.

The post Osisioma: Gov. Ikpeazu Set To Build First Flyover in Abia appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

