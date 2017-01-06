Osufia, Aki and Paw Paw Star in new movie, ‘MMM Don Crash’ (Watch)
The much awaited Nollywood movie on controversial financial scheme MMM debuted recently. Titled “MMM Don Crash”, the movie stars Nkem Owoh, Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bishop Umo Imeh, Nicole Banna and Chizzy Alichi. Synopsis: Sgt Wilberforce (Nkem Owoh) is determined to marry Lara (Chizzy Alichi) the woman after his heart, but his kids kick against …
