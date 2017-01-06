Osufia, Aki and Paw Paw Star in new movie, ‘MMM Don Crash’ (Watch)

The much awaited Nollywood movie on controversial financial scheme MMM debuted recently. Titled “MMM Don Crash”, the movie stars Nkem Owoh, Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bishop Umo Imeh, Nicole Banna and Chizzy Alichi. Synopsis: Sgt Wilberforce (Nkem Owoh) is determined to marry Lara (Chizzy Alichi) the woman after his heart, but his kids kick against …

The post Osufia, Aki and Paw Paw Star in new movie, ‘MMM Don Crash’ (Watch) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

