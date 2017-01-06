Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osufia, Aki and Paw Paw Star in new movie, ‘MMM Don Crash’ (Watch)

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The much awaited Nollywood movie on controversial financial scheme MMM debuted recently. Titled “MMM Don Crash”, the movie stars Nkem Owoh, Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bishop Umo Imeh, Nicole Banna and Chizzy Alichi. Synopsis: Sgt Wilberforce (Nkem Owoh) is determined to marry Lara (Chizzy Alichi) the woman after his heart, but his kids kick against …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Osufia, Aki and Paw Paw Star in new movie, ‘MMM Don Crash’ (Watch) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.