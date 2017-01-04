Pages Navigation Menu

Osun baby of the year: Hospital allegedly defrauds family of baby’s gifts

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

shekinat-oyebamiji-at-osun-first-baby

Father of the baby of the year in Osun, Mr Kajogbola Olasunkanmi, has accused the Osun State General Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo for short-changing the family, even as he confirmed the receipt of N15,000 (Fifteen Thousand Naira) gift and other baby items from the wife of the Governor, Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola. Olasunkanmi, who spoke with DAILY […]

