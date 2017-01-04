Osun baby of the year: Hospital allegedly defrauds family of baby’s gifts
Father of the baby of the year in Osun, Mr Kajogbola Olasunkanmi, has accused the Osun State General Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo for short-changing the family, even as he confirmed the receipt of N15,000 (Fifteen Thousand Naira) gift and other baby items from the wife of the Governor, Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola. Olasunkanmi, who spoke with DAILY […]
Osun baby of the year: Hospital allegedly defrauds family of baby’s gifts
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG