Osun Govt. renames Prime FC Osun United – Vanguard

Osun Govt. renames Prime FC Osun United
Prime FC of Osogbo has been renamed Osun United FC, the state government announced on Friday. The government said in a statement that the renaming was to give the club a state identity. “The National League side — Prime Football Club — has officially …
SWAN commends Aregbesola for renaming Prime FC
