Osun Govt. renames Prime FC Osun United – Vanguard

Jan 6, 2017


Osun Govt. renames Prime FC Osun United
Vanguard
Prime FC of Osogbo has been renamed Osun United FC, the state government announced on Friday. The government said in a statement that the renaming was to give the club a state identity. “The National League side — Prime Football Club — has officially …
SWAN commends Aregbesola for renaming Prime FCDaily Post Nigeria

