Osun Govt. says 7,993 households to get N5,000 monthly stipend

Osogbo – The Osun Government on Friday said 7,993 households from the state would receive N5,000 monthly stipend of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme of the Federal Government, as the payment commences in the state.

Mrs Adeola Oyebamiji, the Head of the State CCT Office in the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs, made this known to newsmen in Osogbo.

Oyebamiji said the federal government had commenced the roll out of cash and the first batch of beneficiaries were drawn from Ife North and Ila Local Government areas.

She said that 12 local government areas, Atakunmosa East, Ejigbo, Oriade, Olorunda, Ife North and Ife South, Boluwaduro, Isokan, Aiyedire, Ola Oluwa, Ila and Ifedayo, had been selected for the programme.

Oyebamiji said the households had been identified as vulnerable and the poorest of the poor in the state, adding that the programme will complement that of the state government in banishing poverty.

She said that the single register for the programme was compiled by the State Operations Coordinating Unit of YESSO and handed over to the State Government for implementation and subsequent payments.

Oyebamiji confirmed that with the commencement of the payment, each identified beneficiary would collect N10,000 being stipends for December 2016 and January 2017, while other subsequent payments would be paid into their Access Bank accounts.

The post Osun Govt. says 7,993 households to get N5,000 monthly stipend appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

