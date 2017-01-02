Osun Monarch Kunle Oyeyemi Promises Youth Development – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Osun Monarch Kunle Oyeyemi Promises Youth Development
CHANNELS TELEVISION
kunle-oyeyemi-king-of-oba-ile The new Monarch of Oba-Ile in Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State, Dr Kunle Oyeyemi, has promised to use his wealth of experience and influence to promote youth development. He believes such engagement ill …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG