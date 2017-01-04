Osun paid N14.2bn as salary in less than two weeks – Aregbesola
Governor Rauf Aregbesola on Tuesday said a total of N14.2bn was paid out by his government in less than two weeks, just before the end of December 2016. Aregbesola stated this when the State government officially declared the year 2017 open for activities, through an interdenominational thanksgiving session at the Government Secretariat, Osogbo. Aregbesola, who […]
Osun paid N14.2bn as salary in less than two weeks – Aregbesola
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG