Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun paid N14.2bn as salary in less than two weeks – Aregbesola

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

Governor Rauf Aregbesola on Tuesday said a total of N14.2bn was paid out by his government in less than two weeks, just before the end of December 2016. Aregbesola stated this when the State government officially declared the year 2017 open for activities, through an interdenominational thanksgiving session at the Government Secretariat, Osogbo. Aregbesola, who […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Osun paid N14.2bn as salary in less than two weeks – Aregbesola

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.