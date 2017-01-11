Osun Pensioners ‘IDP Camp’ Mischievous – Aregbesola

Osun State government yesterday described the alleged set up of an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp by some pensioners in Osun State as mischievous and another propaganda against the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The government in a statement by the Bureau of Communication and Strategy, which was signed by its Director, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon, said if indeed, any camp was set up, it could not be for demand for payment of any pensions.

The Bureau stated, “Our attention has been drawn to a sensational display of photograph of some persons who claim to be pensioners in Osun who have dubiously grouped themselves “Internally Displaced Pensioners” and claimed to have set up an “IDP” camp in the state capital, Osogbo.

“To us, this is taking the joke too far. There should be limit to campaigns of calumny and deliberate fabrications of emotive conditions all in desperation to diminish the achievements of a government.

“It was common knowledge that the State of Osun ended the Year 2016 in the most financially boisterous mood ever with the payment of four months salaries to active workers and pensions to the passive workers.”

