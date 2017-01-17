Osun prison service decorates 71 officers
The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Prison Services(NPS)on Tuesday decorated 71 newly promoted officers of the service, DAILY POST reports. The Comptroller of the command, Mr. Segun Oluwasemire, who decorated the officers advised them to make discipline and excellence a priority in the course of discharging their duties. It would be recalled that the […]
Osun prison service decorates 71 officers
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG