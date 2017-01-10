Pages Navigation Menu

Osun school teachers lose suit against NUT

Posted on Jan 10, 2017

The Industrial Court sitting in Ibadan the Oyo state capital, has held that Secondary School Teachers in Osun state lack power to withdraw their membership from the Nigeria Union of Teachers, ( NUT), DAILY POST reports. Delivering judgment on the suit filed by some secondary school teachers in the state, Justice Faustinah Iyabode Kola-Olalere, held […]

