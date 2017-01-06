Pages Navigation Menu

Osun State Polytechnic 2015/2016 ND1(PT) & NCE Re-runners 2nd Semester Examination Announced.

The ND1 DPT students of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree are hereby informed that their second semester 2015/2016 examinations will commence on Monday, 9th January, 2017. NCE II re-runners will also write their rerun papers during this period. Consequently, concerned students are hereby directed to visit the school website www.osunpoly.edu.ng/page/academics.php to download their examination timetable and …

