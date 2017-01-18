Pages Navigation Menu

Osun State University 300L Student Stabbed By Fellow Student.

An Osun State University (UNIOSUN),300 Level Student Kazeem Amodu, was allegedly stabbed to death on Monday, 16th of January, 2017 by one of his Friends while trying to Settle A fight. See Graphic Photo below: Kazeem popularly known as Kay Cee, was a Civil Engineering Student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN). Sources have revealed that Kazeem was reportedly …

