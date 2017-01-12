Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun United set for new league season – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Osun United set for new league season
Pulse Nigeria
The team would conduct a screening from Monday to Friday for interested exceptional players to join the team. Published: 3 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Osun United recently renamed from Prime FC play. Osun United …
NNL: Go Round FC to get new campaignThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.