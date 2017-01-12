Osun United set for new league season – Pulse Nigeria
|
Osun United set for new league season
Pulse Nigeria
The team would conduct a screening from Monday to Friday for interested exceptional players to join the team. Published: 3 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Osun United recently renamed from Prime FC play. Osun United …
NNL: Go Round FC to get new campaign
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG