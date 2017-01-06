Osun United appoint new Chief Coach – The Eagle Online
Osun United appoint new Chief Coach
The Eagle Online
Nigeria National League side, Osun United Football Club, has appointed former Super Eagles and Shooting Stars Sports Club midfielder, Duke Udi, as its new Chief Coach. The appointment is with immediate effect. The club's management, according to the …
