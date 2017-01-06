Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun United appoint new Chief Coach – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Osun United appoint new Chief Coach
The Eagle Online
Nigeria National League side, Osun United Football Club, has appointed former Super Eagles and Shooting Stars Sports Club midfielder, Duke Udi, as its new Chief Coach. The appointment is with immediate effect. The club's management, according to the …
Duke Udi Lands NNL JobFootballliveNG (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.