Osun Utd FC gets new coach

Duke Udi has been named the new Chief Coach of Osun United FC, formerly Prime FC of Osogbo after beating 21 others that applied for the job.

The club’s Media Manager, Mr Tunde Shamsudeen, announced the appointment on Friday.

According to him, Udi’s appointment takes immediate effect and will last until the end of 2016/2017 Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

Shamsudeen said that his appointment was ratified at the club’s board meeting held on Thursday.

He said the 41-year-old former Giwa FC of Jos and Rangers International of Enugu coach was saddled with the task of ensuring that the club regained promotiom to the Nigeria Professional Football League at the end of the 2016/2017 NNL season.

Shamsudeen noted the state’s Chief of Staff, Gboyega Oyetola, and the club’s Chairman, Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi had said that Udi would be unveiled at the Executive Council Chambers at the State Secretariat (White House) on Tuesday.

He said Udi would work with Bayo Adesina, Kazeem Oseni, Ajayi Obe, as assistant coaches, while Tunji Baruwa would serve as the goalkeeper trainer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Udi replaces the former chief coach, Shina Afolabi who left the club at the end of the 2015/2016 NNL season, owing to the non-renewal of his contract.