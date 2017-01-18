Osun Varsity student allegedly kills colleague—Police

The Osun Police Command said a 300 Level Civil Engineering student of the University of Osun, UNIOSUN, Kazeem Ige, was allegedly stabbed to death by a 400 level Physics Electronic student of the institution, Adekunle, in Osogbo.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Folashade Odoro, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

Odoro said Ige, 24, was allegedly killed by Adekunle, 25, during a fight around the school hostel on Monday night in Osogbo.

He said the case had been reported at Oja-Oba Police Division by one Seyi Bamigbayan, 28, who is also a student of the university at 9 p.m., Monday night.

The PPRO said Ige was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital, adding that the body had been deposited at Asubiaro Hospital, Osogbo, for autopsy.

She said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, had directed the arrest of the suspect and a diligent investigation into the matter.

Odoro said the Commissioner of Police had ordered tight security around the institution to prevent break down of law and order.

