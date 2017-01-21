Our ancestors fully endorse you – Oba Ewuare II tells Obaseki

By Simon Ebegbulem

IN what could be described as a rare privilege to any governor of Edo state, Oba of Benin, OMO N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare 11, yesterday paid a historic visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki at Government House for about four hours, with his senior chiefs, declaring his unalloyed support to his administration, adding “you have the full support of our ancestors to be in office”.

The revered Oba who arrived Government House at about 11am, had a private discussion with Governor Obaseki for about one and half hours before they came out to join his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, Secretary to the state Government, Osarodion Ogie and other leaders of the APC including the state chairman, Anslem Ojezua.

The Iyase of Benin Kingdom, Chief Sam Igbe and the Esogban of the Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri led other top Benin chiefs to accompany the Oba to Government House. It will be recalled that Oba Erediauwa who has joined his ancestors, had in a similar manner visited former Governor Adams Oshiomhole while he was in office.

Speaking at the occasion, Oba Ewuare 11 commended the governor for the step so far taken in bringing the Export Processing Zone at Gelegele into fruition, saying that “ I can also see that the governor does not like to procrastinate, he likes to get things done now. And I like that about anybody who does not procrastinate, it is always better to get things done immediately, tomorrow will always take care of itself.

According to the Oba, “I want to appeal to other members of the government to please support the governor. I want to assure you of the support of the palace. We want to assure you that you have the full support of our ancestors to be where you are. You should feel comfortable in your office. If you have any issue don’t hesitate to come to me personally as you are already doing and we will always assist your government to succeed. By the grace of God and our ancestors you will succeed in your tenure in office.

“We discussed about the Export Free Processing zone, when President Buhari came to visit me when I was still the Edaiken N’Uselu, I mentioned the Export Free zone because I know that will fly with the Federal Government. I specifically did not zero in on seaport development but having the Export free zone on ground will naturally tie up with the development of the seaport.

“So when I read in the papers that the technical committee has been set up for the development of Gelegele sea port by the state government I was very happy. But I know what the governor wants to do there is not the sea port itself but Export free zone which we want to pursue there. I want to thank the governor for his quick action in setting up that committee and I believe the chairman knows quite a lot about that port” he said.

In his response, Governor Obaseki who expressed his gratitude to the Oba for the historic visit, thanked him for his prayers and support and vowed that he will not fail the people of Edo state.

The post Our ancestors fully endorse you – Oba Ewuare II tells Obaseki appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

