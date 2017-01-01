Pages Navigation Menu

Our Mosque was not burnt—Enugu Cattle dealers

Posted on Jan 1, 2017

Cattle dealers in Garriki Cattle market, Awkunanu-Enugu, yesterday faulted media reports that their mosque was burnt down owing to a dispute between two people in the market that led to their deaths. The cattle dealers said that a burnt property in the market was as a result of harmatan haze, which no single individual or […]

