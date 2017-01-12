Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OUT-OF-SCHOOL YOUTHS

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Editorial | 0 comments

For a successful career in today’s competitive global economy, education remains a crucial ingredient and getting the children enrolled in schools and ensuring that they stay long enough to acquire the skills and knowledge that are required remains a huge task. Sadly, many children around the world, particularly those in Africa are missing out, because […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post OUT-OF-SCHOOL YOUTHS appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.