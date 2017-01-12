OUT-OF-SCHOOL YOUTHS

For a successful career in today’s competitive global economy, education remains a crucial ingredient and getting the children enrolled in schools and ensuring that they stay long enough to acquire the skills and knowledge that are required remains a huge task. Sadly, many children around the world, particularly those in Africa are missing out, because […]

The post OUT-OF-SCHOOL YOUTHS appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

