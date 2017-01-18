Pages Navigation Menu

Outgoing Miss Universe Releases Stunning New Photos

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The amazing Miss Universe 2015, Pia Wurtzbach has released her final photoshoot as Miss Universe. The stunning beauty would be passing the crown to the next queen later this month in Manilaa, the Philippines. See her photos below.

