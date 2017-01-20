Over 120 players make DOAMF Charity Golf tournament final round

After gruelling battles at the greens of the Ikoyi Club 1930 Golf Section on Saturday, more than 120 players have picked tickets to the final round of the seventh Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation tournament.

The successful qualifiers will now join guest players for the finals, which tees-off on February 4 at the same venue.

According to the coordinator of the event, Pat Bassey, the keen interest shown in the qualifiers has been overwhelming and illustrates the increasing popularity of the tournament and trust in what it represents – changing lives through golf.

“We are pleased with the caliber of golfers and individuals that have shown interest in reaching the under-privileged through DOAM Foundation.

“We appreciate the strong interest by an overwhelming number of golfers, which is clearly a reflection of their confidence in the accountability and integrity of this project.”

He revealed that more than 66,000 lives have been impacted from donations received through the Foundation, adding that the DOAMF Charity Golf funds have been channeled to support social causes in the specific areas of education, health and medical intervention within needy families and communities.

He added: “In the last six years, projects supported include scholarship awards, renovation/rehabilitation of health centres in rural communities (Mowe in Ogun State and Amaimo in Imo State), building and equipping an accident and trauma centre at Mowe in Obafemi Owode LGA, Ogun State, Sickbay, Lavatory and library projects (in various schools across the country).”

