Over 260 Repentant Cattle Rustlers May be Released By Police, Army

No fewer than 260 suspected cattle rustlers arrested by police and army in Katsina State may benefit from the amnesty initiated by Katsina State Government for repentant gunmen that drop their arms and surrender to the government.

Commissioner for local government and head of the enlightenment sub-committee of the State dialogue/amnesty programme committee, Abdulkadir Ahmed Zakka, disclosed this Thursday while briefing the press on the state executive council held on Wednesday in Katsina.

Zakka said the committee is working closely with the police command and other security agencies to unravel the actual number of the suspects who were arrested before the dialogue/amnesty programme started.

Hear him: “Their actual number? I think it’s about two hundred and sixty something. Those that were arrested,” adding that the state would unveil its package of the programme for ex-cattle rustlers after their actual figure and that of those slain in the course of previous operations against the suspected gunmen were collectively determined.

He added: “There will be a head count of repentant cattle rustlers including their families not only in the affected local government areas but in the entire state.”

According to him, plans were under way to build schools, health facilities, vet clinics and earth dams among others in the affected areas to sustain the improved farmers/herdsmen relations in the state.

The commissioner further revealed that discussions were also in progress towards the release of motor vehicles and cycles of the suspects impounded by the police and other security agencies.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Government has received two trophies and a letter of excellence won by the state contingents at the recent national cultural festival held at Akwa Ibom and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The state commissioner for information, Hamza Brodo, represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Musa Rabi’u Mahuta, presented the trophies to Governor Aminu Bello Masari yesterday.

Receiving the trophies, Governor Masari commended the state contingents for doing Katsina and its people proud at the events.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

