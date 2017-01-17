Pages Navigation Menu

Over 50 Innocent Nigerians accidentally killed by Nigerian Military Airstrike targeting Boko Haram in Borno

Once again, Boko Haram has caused the death of innocent Nigerians, though, this time, the Nigerian Military is to blame. Over 50 people have been killed and 120 others wounded when the Nigerian military accidentally bombed a refugee camp in the Nigeria’s northeast. The incident took place today, Tuesday 17th January 2017 at 9am in […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

