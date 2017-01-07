Overkilling Man organises 50 strippers for late dad’s funeral – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Overkilling Man organises 50 strippers for late dad's funeral
Pulse Nigeria
Man hires 50 exotic dancers to grace father's funeral procession and it isn't so weird. Published: 00.42; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail. search. Image1 / 3. Strippers at a funeral procession orientaldailynews. Strippers at a funeral procession …
Dude Gets 50 Strippers for Dad's Funeral
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG