Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Overkilling Man organises 50 strippers for late dad’s funeral – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Overkilling Man organises 50 strippers for late dad's funeral
Pulse Nigeria
Man hires 50 exotic dancers to grace father's funeral procession and it isn't so weird. Published: 00.42; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail. search. Image1 / 3. Strippers at a funeral procession orientaldailynews. Strippers at a funeral procession
Dude Gets 50 Strippers for Dad's FuneralThe Blemish

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.