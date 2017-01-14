Pages Navigation Menu

Owambe Undefined! Sir Shina Peters, Adekunle Gold, Bez, Brenda, IK Osakioduwa & DJ Obi Shut Down The Unofficial Christmas Party 2016 | Photos

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Fully charged cranes, metal strips being knocked against each other, drapes flowing down from the ceiling, lights, speakers, stanchions, moin-moin leaves in vases, multi-toned lounge seats, and the fusion of African print patterns transformed The Landmark Centre on December 16th as The Unofficial Christmas Party hosted business magnates, corporate executives and their teams, media influencers […]

