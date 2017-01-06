Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Own a Duplex with 9m deposit or plot of land in Lekki with 1m deposit – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Own a Duplex with 9m deposit or plot of land in Lekki with 1m deposit
NAIJ.COM
One of the biggest opportunities of this era is to be a stakeholder in real estate. Pennek Nigeria is developing Lekki Southern Villa Annex 1 near the new Shoprite which doubles as the biggest shopping mall in Lekki Lagos. Own a Duplex with 9m deposit
Pennek Nigeria Own a duplex or plot of land in Lekki with minimum depositPulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.